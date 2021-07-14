NORTHFIELD — On Sunday, June 27, 2021, Ruth Irene Law Cornell, beloved mother of three, passed away at the age of 86. Ruth is survived by her children, Randy, Donna, and Curtis; her sister, Norma Schwalbe; many nieces and nephews, 7 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her 3 brothers, 1 sister, mother and father.
Ruth was born at home in Northfield. She grew up in Northfield before moving to Minneapolis, where she met her husband, Arthur Cornell. They later divorced in 1977.
They moved back to Northfield in the early 60's where Ruth worked as a waitress before getting a job where she could work at home soldering circuit boards for Control Data. In the 70's, she and her sister, Norma, bought and operated the Ideal Cafe. Ruth loved running the Ideal and they were known for their huge, freshly baked cinnamon rolls! They later sold the cafe and Ruth went to work as a "lunch lady" at St. Olaf college, where she was loved by students and coworkers alike. In retirement, she lived first in Northfield, and then in Superior, Wisconsin where she
was lovingly cared for by Randy and Shelly Cornell.
All her life, Ruth loved crocheting and she was an expert! Many of us have been blessed with the beautiful gifts that she created. She loved playing bingo and going to the casino. She was a well-known fixture at the Quarterback club. She was a loving and caring mom and mother-in-law. She suffered serious health issues later
in life, but she never, ever complained and always kept a positive attitude. We will miss her dearly.
A celebration of life is planned for some time in September in Northfield.
The Downs-LeSage Funeral Home, 1304 Hammond Avenue, Superior is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence or to sign the guestbook, please visit downs-lesage.com.