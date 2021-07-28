Theresa Terry Bliss

NORTHFIELD — Theresa "Terry" Bliss, 64, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 26, 2021, in Northfield.

Terry is survived by her husband, Daniel; children, Jessica Stapp of Tucson, AZ, Corinne (Derek) Strange-Bliss of Easley, SC, Meta Bliss of Northfield and stepson, Danny Bliss of White Bear Lake; siblings, Larry (Janis) Smith of Bloomington, Kent (Susan) Smith of Northfield, and Tricia (DuWayne) Dixon of St. Louis Park; and her close friend and aunt, Peggy Runge. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rita Lace; father, David Smith; and stepfather, Larry Lace.

There will be a visitation from 5-7 PM on Thursday, August 5th at Bierman Funeral Home, 1316 Division Street South, Northfield. A memorial service for Terry will be held at 2 PM on Friday, August 6th, at Bierman Funeral Home with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Northfield.

