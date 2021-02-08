NORTHFIELD — Marilyn Carlson, age 85, passed away surrounded by the love of her family on Sunday afternoon, February 7, 2021, at Cannon Valley Suites of the Northfield Retirement Community.
Marilyn Ruth Carlson was born June 15, 1935, on the family farm in Compton Township, Ottertail County, Minnesota, to William and May (Perkins) Johnson. She grew up on the family farm, graduating from Wadena High School in 1953. She worked as a secretary in Wadena until she married Charles Carlson on November 6, 1955, at the Compton Church. After marriage they lived in Babbitt, MN for 13 years. In 1969, they moved to Northfield where Marilyn worked as church secretary at St. Peter's Lutheran Church for several years. In 1977, they moved to Blue Earth for 8 years. After a quick sojourn in Midland, Texas, they moved to Scottsdale, AZ where they worked as maintenance managers for a luxury apartment complex. After 11 years, they retired to Sun City, AZ where they made a home for 19 years. In March 2017, they returned to Northfield to be close to family. Wherever the family lived, Marilyn was active in her church, Bible studies, teaching Sunday School and volunteering with the food shelf. She was an amazing cook and baker - entertaining people was one of her favorite activities. She enjoyed baking, counted cross-stitch, collecting spoons, and spending time with family. She and Chuck traveled, including trips across North America in their 5th wheel, and a trip to Sweden to explore their family heritage. Chuck passed away on January 16, 2021.
Survivors include three children, Bob (Bonnie) of CA, Jim (Stacie) of MT, and Karen (Brian) Turner of Northfield; eight grandchildren, Sarah (Ryan), Jessica, Hannah (Zack) all of CA; Seth (Carlie) of MT, Deanna (Corey), Amanda of MN; Tiana and Trenton of WA; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Irene Goebel of Grand Forks, and Beverly Olson of Parkers Prairie; her brother, Russell Johnson of Cut Bank, MT; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, an infant son, William, and her parents.
Due to the COVID pandemic, the family has elected to wait until it is safe for all to travel and gather together before they have a service to celebrate the lives of both Chuck and Marilyn. Interment will be in Parkers Prairie Cemetery, Parkers Prairie, MN. Honorary Pallbearers - all grandchildren - Sarah McCabe, Jessica Carlson, Hannah Zalesky, Seth Carlson, Deanna Johnson, Amanda Turner, Tiana Fitzsimmon and Trenton Kautzman.
Memorials are preferred to Northfield Retirement Community. The entire staff of NRC delivered such loving care. Both Chuck and Marilyn appreciated the care from all departments, while residing on various areas of the campus.