NORTHFIELD — Marietta Storlie, 78, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at Benedictine St. Gertrude's in Shakopee.
Marietta Johnson was born on January 15, 1943 in Cairo, Illinois, to Robert Mohn and Mary Alice (Birdsell) Johnson. The family moved to Minnesota when she was young and lived on the family farm south of Lakeville. There, she went to a one-room country school for half a year before the family returned to Illinois where she attended a four-room school. In 3rd grade, they made a final move back to Minnesota. She went to Farmington schools through 8th grade before transferring to Lakeville High School where she graduated in 1961. After high school, she attended Mankato State Teacher's College where she received a bachelor's degree in education in 1965.
Throughout her childhood, Marietta was active in 4H where she entered clothes, bread, cookies, pies, and showed sheep at the county fair. At home, she took on the role of caretaker for her five younger siblings but stayed active as a clarinet player in band and a majorette.
Marietta met Willard Storlie in 1960, when she was 17 and he was 16. She thought he was cute and funny. After Marietta graduated from college and Willard returned from the Navy, they were married on August 7, 1965 at Christiania Lutheran Church, where Marietta was a lifetime member. Throughout their lives together, they enjoyed visiting with friends and family, listening and dancing to music, and watching movies and playing games (although Marietta always fell asleep).
Marietta taught 2nd grade in the Lakeville school district for her entire career, only taking time off to raise her daughters, Heather and Heide. After their retirement, Marietta and Willard took many trips throughout the United States and abroad. They were also snowbirds, escaping the Minnesota cold to spend their winters in Maricopa, Arizona. Marietta was kind, caring, and joyful in her everyday life but was never happier than when she was surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Family and friends were the most important thing in her life, and she will be deeply missed.
Marietta is survived by her daughters, Heather (Bruce) Christman of Shakopee, MN and Heide (Griffin) Woodworth of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Drew, Tanner, Rylee, Colette, and Gilbert; siblings, Robert (Mary Jo) Johnson of Lakeville, Penny Blaha of Farmington, and Peter (Julie) Johnson of Lakeville; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Will, on June 11, 2021; parents; and brothers John Michael Johnson and Maurice William (Bill) Johnson.
A celebration of Marietta's life will be held at 4 PM, Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Christiania Lutheran Church, 26691 Pillsbury Ave, Lakeville. Visitation will be held before the service from 2-4 PM at the church. Christiania Lutheran Church recommends that all attending guests please wear a mask. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, at a later date.