NORTHFIELD — Patricia Errington Schnack passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021 surrounded by her family. Pat had defeated lung cancer for twelve years.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 4 to 7 PM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, Iowa. The family requests that masks be worn by all attendees.
In lieu of flowers please direct donations to the Iowa Women's Foundation, Friends of the Iowa City Public Library Foundation, or Iowa City Hospice.
Pat was born January 5, 1942 in Northfield, Minnesota, the daughter of Charles Francis Errington and Lois Joy Benjamin. Although she spent most of her life in Iowa, she enjoyed regular visits back to Northfield to visit her relatives in the Errington, Frame, and other families. Just this past summer, she was delighted to attend the reunion of the Northfield High School class of 1960.
Pat earned a B.A. from Cornell College in Mt. Vernon and an M.A. in Library Science from the University of Iowa. She taught English in the Iowa City Community School District for 27 years, and was one of the district's first teachers to earn National Board Certification. She also taught rhetoric and English methods at the University of Iowa, and English as a second language across the globe from China to Poland.
Pat advocated creatively for reading and literacy and was recognized with numerous awards for her efforts. Many people remember the weekly book reviews she gave on the radio. She also founded the nationally recognized "Partners in Reading" program which paired hundreds of junior high school students with community members reading their favorite books together. No one had a conversation with Pat without her asking, "What are you reading today?"
As a member of the Rotary Club of Iowa City AM, she was especially proud of helping to build and stock a library in Xicotepec, Mexico, and of administering polio vaccines to children in rural India. Pat's other civic and social memberships include the Iowa Women's Foundation, P.E.O. Chapter K.P., and numerous poetry and book club reading groups.
Pat's three greatest passions were family, books, and traveling. She was most happy when she could combine these passions, joining book tours in Iceland and Ireland or traveling with her grandchildren around the world.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the doctors and staff at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics for their outstanding, compassionate care -- with special thanks to Dr. Taher Abu Hejleh.
Pat is survived by her husband Ronald; her son Eric with wife Kathy, granddaughters McKenna and Rebecca, and grandson, Nicholas; her son Michael with husband Paul; her son Jeffrey with wife Chikako and granddaughter Alisa; and her son Steve with wife Katherine and grandsons William and Joseph.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents and two stepfathers, Ray Nash and John Schumm.