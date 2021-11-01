NORTHFIELD — Mary Carol Louise Lechner Clarke, MD, age 69, of Fargo, ND passed peacefully in her sleep next to her husband David Clarke at their home in Northfield, MN after struggling with Parkinson's Disease and Parkinson's Dementia.
A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, colleague, and friend, she is preceded in death by her parents William and Geraldine Lechner and grandson Benjamin Lukaska. She is survived by husband David Clarke, children Jennifer (David) Lukaska, Adam (Stephanie) Clarke, Claire (Andrew Lewis) Presthus, Helen (Eric Ebert) Clarke, and Anna Presthus; grandchildren Cameron and Evie Clarke, August and Holden Ebert, Hendrik Presthus, Nathan and Matthew Lukaska; and brothers John (Larry Drumm) Lechner, Thomas (Chala) Lechner, MD, and Susan (Tom) Gray.
Mary Carol was born and raised in Fargo, ND where she fostered her nurturing nature as the eldest of four siblings. After graduating from Fargo South High School, she went on to attain her undergrad degree and medical degree at the University of North Dakota Grand Forks. After completing her medical residency in radiology at the University of Minnesota, she went on to specialize in diagnostic radiology. She later cofounded the Jane Brattain Breast Center in St. Louis Park, MN where she served as the medical director. Along with her many achievements in woman's health, she was most recognized for her commitment and compassion to patients and colleagues alike. Her many passions included singing and traveling with the Normandale Choir, hosting and entertaining loved ones and traveling the globe with family and friends. Her love and warmth was inspiring to many and will continue to blossom through family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Normandale Lutheran Church, 6100 Normandale Road, Edina, MN on Saturday, November 20th at 11:00 am (livestream available at normluth.org). Visitation one hour prior to service with lunch following the service at the church. Masks required. Memorials preferred to the Struthers Parkinson's Center or the Normandale Choir from Normandale Lutheran Church. biermanfuneralhome.com.