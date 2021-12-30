Donald Hollywood Hebeisen

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TX — Donald Hebeisen was a loving and fun man who liked to dress well. He had the nickname "Hollywood". During his working career he had fifteen three-piece suits and even had a white tuxedo for fancy holiday parties.
Don was on May 9, 1946. He served in the Navy for four years during the Vietnam conflict as an Electronics Technician, rising to the rank of ETN1, aboard the U.S.S. Buchanan. Don attended the U of MN, graduating in 1972 with a degree in Bs Admin.
He married Shelley Hale after his graduation. They divorced after six years of marriage.
Don joined Honeywell as an accountant where he was awarded a plaque for outstanding service. Don owned five duplexes in northeast Minneapolis and did all the maintenance and renting himself.
Don played golf relentlessly, playing nearly every course in Minnesota. He also bowled, played racquetball, tennis, and city league softball.
Don retired to the Rio Grande Valley area of Texas where he met Beverlee DeCoux. They enjoyed many happy times together in their homes in Palm Valley and Alamo, Texas. They were devoted to each other.
Don died after a brief hospital stay on December 22, 2021.
Don is survived by his life partner, Beverlee DeCoux, brother Dale (Mary Jo), nephews, Jay (Natalie Sommers), and John, uncles, aunts, many cousins, friends, and other relatives, Beverlee's daughter, Chavienne Gruber (Nick Chope), and their children, Vivi and Lyman
A Celebration of Don's life will be held this summer in Burnsville MN.