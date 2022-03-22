NORTHFIELD — Kathleen Budin, age 92, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 17, 2022, at Three Links Care Center.
Kathleen Catherine Thomas Budin was born October 22, 1929, to Nicholas and Margaret (Rademacher) Thomas, she grew up on the family farm in New Market Township, Scott County, Minnesota. She attended St. Nicholas School and after her education worked on the family farm. On October 27,1948, Kathleen married Thomas Budin at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. After marriage they purchased a farm in Greenvale Township where they raised their daughters and operated their dairy farm together. Kathleen worked at both St. Olaf and Carleton Colleges. She served as an Election Judge for Greenvale Township and also worked at the Rice County Fair. Tom died on April 16,1992.
Kathleen was a longtime active member of the Annunciation Catholic Church where she was active with the Council of Catholic Women, and was a leader of the quilting group and Knights of Columbus Auxiliary. Was a longtime volunteer for the American Red Cross blood drive. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, playing cards, quilting and baking.
Her family includes her daughters Marcia Simon of Northfield, Linda (Bernie) Bourasa of Duluth, Sandra (Lawrence) Keenan of Carlos, Sara (Mark) Venem of Eagle Lake; 10 grandchildren, Stephanie Simon, Jeff (Terri) Simon, Audrey Bourasa, Andy Bourasa, Lisa (Nick) Kallaus, Theresa (Brandon) Martin, Catherine (Brent) Krosch, Julie (Nathan) Herminston, Kari (Mark) Rivers, Heather (Lucas) Bunde; 16 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Tom, her son-in-law Steven Simon, her sisters Laura Seurer, Mildred Erickson and Clara Engel, and her brothers Wilfred "Bud" and LeRoy Thomas.
A special thanks to the Staff at Three Links - especially Pathways, for the loving care they gave Kathleen.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Annunciation Catholic Church, 4996 Hazelwood Ave, Northfield, MN 55057. Visitation will begin at 11:00AM. Interment will be in Annunciation Church Cemetery. The service will be live streamed through the funeral home website.