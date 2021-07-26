Rochelle Sorem

WINDSOR — Rochelle Louise Baker Sorem, age 76, passed away on Friday, July 23rd, 2021.
Rochelle was born on December 19th, 1944 in Northfield, MN. She grew up in Dundas, MN where she met her husband and best friend, Donald Sorem. After graduating from Northfield High in 1962, Rochelle attended Mankato State College in Minnesota and received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, and then enjoyed being a teacher. Don and Rochelle were married in 1966. They raised their two daughters, Leatrice and Bethany in Winona, MN. After losing her husband to cancer in 1989, Rochelle went back to school and received an Associate's Degree in Retail Management. In later years, she lived in the Madison, WI area with her daughters. Rochelle had an unshakable faith in the Lord and her Savior, Jesus Christ. She is survived by her daughters, Leatrice and Bethany, who were very blessed to have her as a mother, and truly enjoyed her presence in their lives. Rochelle is also survived by her brothers - Charles (Darlene) Baker of Germantown, Ohio and Steven (Bonnie) Baker of Escondido, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklyn Baker and Clara Kruse Baker.
No service will be held at this time.