SILVER BAY — Robert "Bob" Vesledahl, 77, formerly of Northfield, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Silver Bay.
Robert Leroy Vesledahl was born on September 6, 1944, to Orville and Doris (Smith) Vesledahl in Northfield. Bob grew up in Northfield and attended school in town. He served in the Navy and after returning in 1966, married Katherine "Toots" Winter at the Church of St. Dominic.
They moved out to Waterford Township and Bob worked as an electrician at Carleton College and Dakota County Technical College. After "retiring" Bob went back to work at Northwest Airlines for a short time. Bob and Toots were the proprietors of Northside Apple, an Orchard that they created on the 10-acre parcel surrounding their home in Waterford. The apple orchard was a passion of Bob's and he taught himself everything to operate and be successful and then completely retired after that endeavor. He was a mechanically inclined man who could fix anything. It wasn't uncommon for him to take 6 lawn mowers and make one that runs from all the parts. Among all these things, it should be known that Bob loved dogs and enjoyed their company. He was always happy to meet someone's dog and give attention to them.
Bob and Toots purchased a small cabin on Lawrence Lake in Bovey, MN in 1981 where they spent many vacations and long weekends. They tore down the cabin and built their dream home on the lake and enjoyed their retirement fishing and listening to the loons. Bob and Toots spent the winter months in Mesa, AZ. to be close to their son Todd and his family. Truth be said, they were snowbirds and were there for the sunshine. They enjoyed nothing more than sitting and visiting with folks. Eventually the two moved to Apple Valley in 2016 to be close to Tammy, their daughter, and her husband and finally a move to Monticello in 2019, to be closer to their son, Tony, and his family. After Toots died earlier this year, Bob moved to the Veteran's Home in Silver Bay.
Bob is survived by his children, Todd (Ruth) of Cave Creek, AZ, Tony (Judee) of Becker, MN, and Tammy (Brian) Bauer of Douglasville, GA; grandchildren, Zachary, Aaron, Kadee, and Casey (Abby); and sister, Karen (Bruce) Blom of Northfield. He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine "Toots" and parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the Church of St. Dominic, 104 Linden Street, Northfield. Visitation will be held from 9 AM-10:20 AM, Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in Valley Grove Cemetery, Nerstrand.