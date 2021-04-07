Lillian Lilly O'Donnell

NORTHFIELD — Lillian "Lilly" M. O'Donnell, age 17 of Northfield, MN passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, WI from injuries sustained following an automobile accident.
Lillian Margaret, the daughter of Anthony and Erin (Burgess) O'Donnell, was born on April 5, 2004 in Naperville, IL. Lilly grew up in Northfield, MN and was currently a member of the Junior Class at the Northfield High School. She was a member of the Northfield Dance Team. While she was not at school, Lilly enjoyed painting, journaling, making jewelry and crystals. Lilly loved to look out for others in different ways including being a civil rights activist and being a fierce protector of her brother, Sonny. Lilly had her dream job as a Starbucks barista. She also loved spending time with her family and friends.
Lilly is survived by her mother, Erin O'Donnell and step-father, Devin Johnson of Northfield; father, Anthony O'Donnell and partner Sasha Laub of Naperville, IL; brother, Sonny O'Donnell; half-sisters, Gabriella and Francesca O'Donnell; maternal grandmother, Mary Burgess Burnett of Faribault; maternal great-grandmother, Margaret Pahl; paternal grandparents, Raymond and Joanne O'Donnell of Naperville, IL; aunts and uncles, Teresa and Jamie Glover, Joseph and Meghan Burgess, and Gina Riley; and many cousins, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Dennis Burgess.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church of Faribault with Fr. Cory Rohlfing officiating. Interment will be held at the Cannon City Cemetery. For those unable to attend you may watch the livestream of the service through a link found on Lilly's obituary page.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault and also one hour prior to Mass at church on Monday.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.