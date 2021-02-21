William Billy Murphy

CANNON FALLS — William "Billy" J. Murphy, age 39 of Cannon Falls, passed away on Wednesday February 17, 2021. Billy was born to Judy Charnell on Sept. 12, 1981 in Faribault, MN. He attended and graduated from Northfield High School. After graduation, he was in the service between National Guards to active duty from 1998 to 2008 including deployment for Operation Iraqi Freedom. Following his time in the service, he started his job as Manager of various Subways, then moved on to Men's Warehouse in Rochester. From there he went to Verizon in Red Wing, which became his dream job. He met Lisa Kokkeler in 2010 and they were married on June 9, 2012. The following year they had a beautiful baby boy Theodore "TJ" Joseph in June 2013. He also loved spending time with his family and friends, and loved to have conversations with anyone. His number one priority was his son, TJ. He was a fantastic and loving father and the most loving husband anyone could ever wish for. Billy is survived by his wife, Lisa; son, Theodore "TJ"; mom, Judy (John) Charnell; siblings, Matthew (Lana Denny), Goldie (Bernardo) Ambriz, Elizabeth Willis, and Jay (Candace) Erickson; grandma, Naomi Sprute; military mom, Maryalice Telford and her daughter Lisa Telford; parents-in-law, David and Marlene Kokkeler; sisters-in-law, Carrie Kokkeler, Shelly (Jeremy) Wentzel, Kristi (Brian Miller) Kokkeler; best friends, Jesse and Kristie Rimpila; 4 nieces and 3 nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Dennis; Grandfather Ray Sprute; and Uncle Tom Murphy. A public visitation will be held 3pm-7pm on Friday, February 26, 2021 with Military Honors at 5pm at the Cannon Falls VFW (218 4th St. N, Cannon Falls, MN 55009).
Service information
Feb 26
Visitation
Friday, February 26, 2021
3:00PM-7:00PM
3:00PM-7:00PM
VFW Nelson Scofield Post #4452
218 4th St. N.
Cannon Falls, MN 55009
218 4th St. N.
Cannon Falls, MN 55009
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Feb 26
Military Honors
Friday, February 26, 2021
5:00PM
5:00PM
VFW Nelson Scofield Post #4452
218 4th St. N.
Cannon Falls, MN 55009
218 4th St. N.
Cannon Falls, MN 55009
Guaranteed delivery before the Military Honors begins.
Load comments
Lasting Memories
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.