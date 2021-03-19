RANDOLPH — Jerold Otte, age 80, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday morning, March 17, 2021.
Jerold Arlan Otte was born December 23, 1940, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Clinton and Pauline (Schmidt) Otte. He grew up on the family farm near Randolph and graduating from Randolph High School in 1958. Following his education he farmed with his father and served in the National Guard from 1962 - 1968. On September 26, 1964, Jerold married Karen Marie Childs at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Randolph. After marriage they made their home on the family farm. Jerold loved to farm.
Jerold was a longtime member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and a former church council member. He also served on the Randolph School Board and Dakota County ADA board. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and he will be missed. "Now back to work!"
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Karen; three children, Blake (Chicky) of Randolph, Michelle (Chris) Carr of Arlington, Tennessee, Derek (Amy) of Randolph; 10 grandchildren, Tyler (Kelsey), Bret (Kayla), Eric (Laura Church), Matthew, Allison, Mackenna, Imogen, Paige, Tenley and Briggs; 4 great-grandchildren, Hudson, Jaxson, Kinsley and baby to be born; 2 sisters, Carol Goda of Crystal, Judy (Tom) Felton of Ramsey; his sister-in-law, Arlene Dack of Northfield; other family members; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Kenneth.
Visitation will be 3:00PM - 6:00PM, Thursday, March 25, 2021, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Randolph. A Memorial Service will follow at 6:30PM at the Church. Masks are required and the funeral home will assist with social distancing. Interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Randolph. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Memorials are preferred to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or Mayo Hospice. All are welcomed to join the family for dinner after the Service, in the shop, at Blake and Chicky's home farm. Masks are encouraged but not required.