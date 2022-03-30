Albert Thorpe

CROSSLAKE — Albert J. Thorpe, age 92, of Crosslake, MN passed away on March 23, 2022, at his home in Crosslake. A memorial service for Albert will be held on Saturday April 16, 2022, at 12:00pm at Crosslake Lutheran Church in Crosslake, MN. There will be a visitation for friends and family held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Albert was born on July 2, 1929, in Ironwood, Michigan to Albert Sr. and Marie (Haugen) Thorpe. He was united in marriage to Betty Stafford on October 18, 1953, and together they raised their four children. Al was self employed as a Real Estate Broker. He enjoyed woodworking and playing golf. He was a proud member of Crosslake Lutheran Church for many years.
Albert is survived by children Victoria Arduinne, Wendy Thorpe, Steven (Kathy) Thorpe and Timothy (Sandra) Thorpe; grandchildren, Leah (Nick) Rivera, Jessica (Brad) Gowing, Sam (Alyssa) Twito, Stephanie Thorpe, Isaac Twito, Emma Twito, Trevor Thorpe and Elliott Eckstrom, five great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and great friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and his parents.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Crosslake Lutheran Church Youth Ministry in memory of Albert.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Crosslake.