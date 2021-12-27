William Hofer

NORTHFIELD — William (Bill) Hofer was born on July 26, 1943, to parents Herman and Susie (Stahl) Hofer in Huron, South Dakota. Bill passed away at home on December 24, 2021, with his wife Judy by his side.
Bill grew up in the Yale, South Dakota, area. In high school, Bill enjoyed playing basketball and providing rides to school for other neighbors. In 1965, Bill moved on to Huron, South Dakota, where he met and married the love of his life, Judy Asleson. Bill worked in the meat packing business in Huron and Worthington, Minnesota, for 46 years. In the Worthington area, Bill took great pride in creating a home on an acreage outside of town where the family shared many cherished experiences. After his retirement in 2007, Bill had a lawn care business for a few years before relocating to Northfield, Minnesota, in 2013 where he and Judy could be closer to children and grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his wife Judy of 56 years; three children Carla (Dave Kermode) Boris; Amy (Brian) Fisher; Justin (Samantha) Hofer; six grandchildren, Seth and Ryan Boris, Allison and Brady Fisher, and Henry and Evryn Hofer; two future step-grandchildren Nolan and Kayla Kermode; three siblings Norman (Delores) Hofer, Bruce (Gayle) Hofer, and Charlotte (Dave) Gamber; four step-brothers Dale (Wanda) Hofer, Delmer (Renee) Hofer, Jeraine Hofer, and Bob Hofer; one step-sister Joyce (Ted) North; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bill was a faithful member of the Northfield United Methodist Church congregation and men's group. He was recognized in all communities as loving, compassionate, genuine and selfless to others needs. Bill personally enjoyed golfing, pheasant hunting and car racing. His pride has always been "the journey" with his sweetheart on their 1964 Harley Davidson and in their 1964 Pontiac Grand Prix. He cherished his time alongside friends in the Sundowners Car Club and with the L&M Coffee Crew. In recent years he found pleasure in jigsaw puzzles, tinkering in his man cave and picking up unique treasures at local garage sales. While Bill's passion has always been his Lord and Savior, his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends filled his heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Susie; two brothers Allan Hofer and his wife LaVonne, and Richard Hofer and his wife Carol; three sisters LaVonne Hintz and her husband Leroy, Dorothy Hofer and her husband Delano Hofer, and Carol Cypher and her husband Hank; and son-in-law David Boris.
Bill would love us to remember all the good times shared with him, be happy, be kind, love one another and most importantly - put Christ first.
Private family services will be held at United Methodist Church. Please join friends and family for a live stream funeral service on Saturday, January 8, 2022, beginning at 2:00 PM. https://northfieldmethodist.online.church