ROCHESTER, MN — Betty Hiley (Flury), 73 of Rochester died on Friday, September 10th at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester MN after a year and a half battle with ALS. In her last weeks, she was surrounded by family and friends who loved her dearly.
Betty was born on March 25, 1948 in Redwood Falls, MN. She graduated from Northfield High School and attended the MN School of Business in Minneapolis. She married Richard (Dick) Hiley on July 10th 1971 in Northfield. They owned and managed Hiley's Northfield Greenhouse until 1983 when they move to Rochester. Betty worked at Herring Art and Frame where she was able to be near her passion for Art. She eventually became a real estate appraiser in the Rochester area.
Betty will be remembered for her amazing artistic talents. She was forever attending Arts Festivals that would spark ideas for something she would build or create. She will especially be remembered for her calligraphy skills, her love of pottery and the beautiful pieces she created.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, her parents, Victor and Delores Flury, her brother Jon Flury and her stepfather Ralph Kotz.
Betty is survived by her daughters Jennie Schoenrock (Dan), Lisa Hiley and 4 grandchildren, Cayden, Kylie, JaCoby and Vanessa.
There will be a private Celebration of life for family members. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the ALS Associates of Minnesota.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hiley family