NORTHFIELD — Charles "Mike" Piper, 85, of Northfield passed away on Saturday March 27, 2021 in Reflections Care Suites.
C. Michael Piper was born August 11th, 1935 in Altoona, Pennsylvania to Charles and Kathleen Kennedy/Piper. Mike spent three years at Gettysburg College, Gettysburg PA., joined the United States Army, and finished his degree at Augsburg College in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Mike was a life-long learner, and continued to seek out opportunities for knowledge and growth his entire life. Mike enjoyed reading about history, politics, and religion.
Mike married Edie Cottle in 1960 in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan. The loving couple moved to Minnesota to start their life together. Mike began his career at Honeywell, then spent many years at Univac/Unisys/Lockheed Martin. He went on to work for IBM Finance before his retirement in 2003.
Known by his family as "Granddad", Mike enjoyed above all else spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and pets. Whether it was attending a grandchild's t-ball game, school play, or family celebration, Mike and Edie loved attending them all. An avid sports fan, Mike especially loved Minnesota Gopher football and Minnesota Twins baseball. We know that he is now enjoying being able to walk his beloved dog, Max, down the golden roads of Heaven.
Mike is survived by Edie, his wife of 60 years, daughter, Becki and husband Tim Fonder of Prior Lake, Minnesota, son John and wife Annie Piper of Becker, Minnesota, grandson John-Paul Fonder, wife Jessica, and two great-grandsons, Hayes and Miles of Lakeville, Minnesota, grandson William Fonder, wife Marie and one great-granddaughter, Eva of Prior Lake, Minnesota, granddaughter Jamie Fonder of Prior Lake, Minnesota, and his sister Nancy Whitcomb of Mechanicsburg, PA.
Services will be held privately with family later this spring .