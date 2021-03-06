NORTHFIELD — Gene Mulligan passed away on Wednesday March 3, 2021, at the age of 83. Gene died peacefully with his beloved wife Cathy by his side.
Gene Michael Mulligan was born October 20,1937, on the family farm in Greenvale Township, Dakota County, Minnesota, to Mozart and Mamie (Stanton) Mulligan. He was raised on the family farm with his sister Irene, attended Rosary St. Dominic School and then graduated from Northfield High School in 1955. After graduation, he farmed with his dad before moving to Richfield where he began working in water and sewer construction. This job took him all over the Twin Cities, and is where he met the woman who would later become his wife.
On August 22, 1964, Gene married Catherine O'Connor at St. John's Catholic Church in St. Paul. After marriage they lived in West St. Paul until building their home on the family farm in 1966. Gene loved the land and the independence of farming and resumed that full time in 1970 until his retirement in late 2019.
Gene also loved everything sports related - particularly the Twins and the Vikings and would never miss a game! In his younger days he was an avid bowler and league softball player and also ran the Jesse James Days softball tournaments for a number of years. He also enjoyed playing cards at the casino, particularly blackjack. Gene always made time to meet people, exchange stories and jokes, and share his opinions. He was proud and protective of his family, and found special joy in his granddaughter Caitlyn.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Cathy; his children, Michael (Melanie) and Melanie's son Wyatt of Northfield, Shannon (Benjy Woitas) of St. Paul, Patrick of Mankato, Erin (Andy) Holl of Lakeville; granddaughter Caitlyn Holl; his brother-in-law, Tom O'Connor of Maplewood; his sisters-in-law, Mary (George) Nelsen of Oakdale, Barbara (Rick) Haselman of Woodbury; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Irene Lind.
Due to Covid-19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Church. Interment was at Annunciation Catholic Cemetery, Hazelwood. The Mass was lived stream at https://vimeo.com/519272001 It is also available for viewing on the funeral home website.