NORTHFIELD — Rick "Rico" Hirsch departed for his next great adventure on September 27, 2021, after a five month struggle with glioblastoma.
He was born to Annette and Harold Hirsch on August 5, 1952 in Flushing, New York, which according to Rico, has better pizza, bagels, deli, lemon ice, chinese food, baseball and canolis than anywhere else in the world.
Despite this, Rico chose to relocate to Minnesota in early 2009. He married his wife Jana (Jamie, J) and grew to love and cherish his adopted city of Northfield, fully immersing himself into everything it had to offer. He was an adjunct professor in the economics department at St. Olaf College, served as president of the Riverwalk Market fair, attended Bethel Lutheran church as a proud jew-thran; taught life skills at Shattuck St. Mary's summer programs; loved early morning coffee with his neighbor Tom; was a huge fan of the Northfield Public Schools and never missed a single Winter Walk.
Prior to moving to Northfield, he worked as CFO for Ann Taylor, and was a professor and director of the Family Business Center at Quinnipiac University. He was a serial entrepreneur, the owner of Mocha Magic and never once died his hair.
He survived two bouts with sarcoma; Woodstock; driving a front loader into a service elevator and dropping three stories; whitewater rafting down the Yellowstone in a lightning storm; hitchhiking through the 70's; a rock fight in full medieval armor when he was 12; raising pet monkey and raising five children. - which was his favorite adventure of all.
He is loved beyond definition by his wife Jana (J) Hirsch; his kids Nika Hirsch; Kaia Schomburg, Noah Schomburg, Leah Hirsch, Jason (Chelsea) Hirschton; two grandsons Cole and Case; his sister Linda, brother Paul, and a strong tribe of loving friends and family. He loved them all back - even more than New York Pizza.
In lieu of flowers or cards or anything at all, Rico and his family ask that you take a calculated risk, an educated guess or a leap of faith.
Reach out in love, and make this life rock for as many people as you possibly can. Service to follow.
We love you all,
Rico's family
