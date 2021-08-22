OWATONNA — Arnold "Arnie" Edel, 59, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
Arnold Joseph Edel was born on February 13, 1962, in Northfield to Milo and Helen (Kalina) Edel. He grew up in Northfield and graduated from Northfield High School. Arnie attended U of M, Waseca for two years after high school and then Southwest Minnesota State University, Marshall and received his bachelor's degree in Agricultural Business. He worked for Menasha in Lakeville for a few years and eventually started working for the family business, Edel Oil Services, where he had been for the last 15 years.
Arnie wasn't afraid to take initiative. Before you could finish telling Arnie what the problem was, he would already be working to fix it. He wasn't afraid to take on any challenge. He enjoyed watching football, playing tennis, running, and weight lifting. On the weekends he enjoyed dancing to live bands with his fiancé, Sue, and socializing with friends. His competitiveness and good natured spirit came out with family and friends when playing games such as putt-putt mini golf, bean bag toss, and karaoke. He also enjoyed the challenge of working on cars, especially when his daughter had car troubles.
All of these things meant a lot to Arnie, but very few things came close to Arnie's love for fishing. Whether it was Father's Day fishing with his daughter, Melissa, or a local spot on a weekday, Arnie had a passion for fishing. He often would hook up his boat and head out to the lake after work. He also would take a few trips up North with friends every year, but any lake would do for Arnie.
Arnie always put others before himself. He was there when you needed him and was kind, humble and generous. Arnie cherished life and had a great sense of humor. He was so loved by those that knew him and will be deeply missed.
Arnie is survived by his daughter, Melissa of Bloomington; parents, Milo and Helen of Northfield; fiancé, Sue Olson of Owatonna; siblings, Alan (Pattie) of Northfield, Alicia (Dale) Korbel of Montgomery, Tony of Phoenix and Andrea (Mark) Flolo of Apple Valley; and also loved his nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Bierman Funeral Home, 1316 Division St. S., Northfield. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at the Church of St. Dominic, 104 Linden St. N. Northfield, with viewing one hour prior to service. Lunch will be provided after services and Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, 701 Spring Creek Rd, Northfield.