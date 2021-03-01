Michael D. Mike Severs

CAMBRIDGE — Michael "Mike" D. Severs age 37 of Cambridge, formerly of Dennison, died unexpectedly while pursuing his passion of remodeling homes in Duluth, a city he loved, on Feb. 24, 2021.
Michael was born on Aug. 17, 1983 to Daryl & Janice Severs in Northfield. He spent his entire youth in that area of Minnesota. He graduated from Kenyon-Wanamingo High School, class of 2001. He attended the U of M, Duluth, where he met the love of his life, Brandi. They both graduated in 2005 and moved to Iowa to pursue Michael's Master degree from Iowa St. Michael received his Master of History of Science and Technology in 2009. Michael married Brandi in October of 2006. They lived in Iowa for 8 years where he taught at several local community colleges teaching various subjects.
In 2012, his son Oliver was born and shortly after that he moved his family to Dennison to continue to work in his family's business. A few years later, he moved to Cambridge to be closer to his and his wife's family and to start his own business, Human Homes.
Michael and Brandi acquired several homes that they remodeled and sold to grow their business. Michael loved working with his hands and mentoring his son in the fine arts of destruction and construction.
Michael is survived by his loving partner of 19 years Brandi and son Oliver; parents Daryl & Janice Severs, his brother Jonathan Severs and sister Jessica (Doug) Madsen; mother and father-in-law Shari & Steve Denny; cousin Joel (Lateesha) Johnson and their son Parker and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grand-parents on both sides.
Funeral service 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6 at Trinity Lutheran Church 38460 Lincoln Trail North Branch.
Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grandstrand Funeral Home 6580 Main St. North Branch. Interment 1 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021 at Oneota Cemetery, Duluth. Memorials preferred to Michael's family or the Minnesota Conservation Volunteer.
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 763-689-2244. Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com