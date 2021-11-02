Eldora Elaine Seitz

NORTHFIELD — Eldora Seitz, 88, of Northfield, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Three Links Care Center, Northfield.
Eldora Elaine Fredrickson Seitz was born February 17, 1933, in Elko, Minnesota, to Herman and Eleanor (Henry) Fredrickson. She was baptized and confirmed at Highview Christiania Lutheran Church. She attended Eidsvold School until 8th grade. Eldora graduated from Lakeville High School in 1950 with letters in academics and was homecoming queen. After high school, she worked at Jacobson's Department Store in Northfield. On March 26, 1952, Eldora married Robert Seitz at Highview Christiania. After marriage, Bob, serving the US Navy, finished his deployment during the Korean Conflict and they lived on various military bases. When they returned to Northfield Eldora stayed at home with the children. As a young mother, she was an avid bowler, a member of the "200 Club," and did it left-handed! Eldora was an excellent seamstress. Over the years she did a lot of tailoring, and it was common for her to do the dresses for an entire bridal party.
Eldora was a long-time member of St. John's Lutheran Church and Three Links Auxiliary. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, and cooking.
Survivors include her daughter, Cathryn (Scott) Trippe of Oshkosh, WI; sons, Robert Jr. (Deb) of Northfield, Paul (Joy) of Huntersville, NC; 13 grandchildren, Eve (Scott) Haver, Ryan (Kristen) Trippe, Molly (Duncan) Moffat, Alicia (Travis) Stencel, Elizabeth, Peter, Hannah, Jonathan, Nathan (Alexis), Paul, Taylor, Christian, and Harrison Seitz; great-grandchildren, Megan and Erik Haver, Kaydrianna and Khyson Stencel, Parker and Nathan Seitz Jr. and Cambia Seitz; sister, Myrna Martin of Lakeville; brothers, Dale "Skip" Fredrickson of Northfield, Bob (Liz) Fredrickson of Elko, Duane (Anne) Fredrickson of Northfield; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob in 2010; infant great-grandsons Kaidrum and Aedric Stencel; and sister Phyllis Stuckmayer,
A celebration of Eldora's life will be held on will be held at a later date. Interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Memorials are preferred to the St. John's Lutheran Church radio fund.