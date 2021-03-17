FARIBAULT — John R. Olmsted Sr., age 75 of Faribault, MN passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Three Links Care Center in Northfield, MN following an extended illness.
John Robert, the son of Edwin and Josephine (Sanchez) Olmsted, was born on May 23, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY. John moved to New Jersey when he was 12 years old. He attended Demarest High School and following graduation attended Leicester Jr. College in Leicester, MA. After college, John enlisted in the United States Air Force. He married Millie Birkinshaw on January 7, 1967 in Demarest, NJ. They moved to Minnesota and John worked as an Air Traffic Controller in Farmington for 11 years. He then worked for Crown Cork & Seal for 27 years. While he wasn't working, John enjoyed playing golf, listening to music, watching movies and Jeopardy, supporting the Minnesota sports teams, grilling, spending time with family, and talking about and watching sports with his sons, especially professional golf.
John is survived by his sons, John Olmsted Jr. of Apple Valley and Jeffrey (Andrea Smith) Olmsted of Chaska; former wife/caregiver, Millie Olmsted of Faribault; brothers, Ed Olmsted and Richard (Marcia) Olmsted, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Olmsted.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.