HUGO — Margaret Elizabeth Martinson of Hugo, Minnesota, died peacefully with family by her side on October 23rd, 2021 at the age of 61 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Margaret was born on September 27th, 1960 to Graham and Janice Kimble and grew up in Northfield, Minnesota. Margaret was a graduate of Northfield High School and earned her undergraduate degree at Macalester College in St. Paul. Margaret was married to Lyle "Bud" Martinson on July 9, 1983. They settled in Northfield where they raised their family. She and her husband relocated to Hugo, Minnesota in 2017.
Margaret took pleasure in walks outdoors and particularly loved the Cowling Arboretum in Northfield. Margaret was a lover of music and enjoyed playing the piano. The joy of her life was her family and spending time with them as well as with her many wonderful friends. For years Margaret enjoyed hosting extended family for Thanksgiving, creating many long lasting memories. Margaret was a devoted Christian and found a group of deeply faithful women who became an extension of her family, affectionately known as the "church ladies". She was kind hearted, giving, and generous to all. She was loving and devoted to her friends, children, husband, and all who were blessed to have known her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Graham and Janice (Tyler) Kimble; parents-in-law, Lyle and Floy Martinson. She will be deeply missed by her devoted husband Lyle "Bud" Martinson; sons, Jake (Cassie) Martinson, Tyler (Andrew) Martinson, Daniel Martinson; grandchildren, Lyla and Landon; stepmother, Sheila Kimble; sister, Patti (Val Cady) Kimble; sisters-in-law, Linda (Jim) Kuitu, Pam Martinson, Debbie (Jack) Willcoxen, Renee (Jay) Coleman, Jodi Lindeberg; many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday November 6th at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, Minnesota. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association are preferred.