Maryellen Bowe

NORTHFIELD — Maryellen Concetta Campana Bowe died Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Reflections on the Three Links campus, Northfield, MN. She was 97.
She was born into a large Italian Catholic family on May 20, 1924. She was fourth born of six children, the oldest girl, born to Paul Umberto and Marietta (DeSantis) Campana. Her parents had emigrated from Rivisondoli, Italy at the turn of the century, settling in Bedford, Ohio, where Maryellen grew up. Maryellen graduated from Bedford High School in 1942. Her brother, Bill, had fallen and broken his back, dying 18 months later. He was cared for by the family and died in their home. She met and married his friend, Howard Bowe, in 1942, shortly after Howard enlisted in the US Navy for service during WWII. She worked as a telephone operator in California during his absence. When he returned, the couple settled in Bedford, and had four children. He worked as a police officer and she as a homemaker. The couple enjoyed restoring the houses they lived in.
Health concerns for both of them led to a move to Arizona in 1961. When her children were grown and she was in her 40s, Maryellen went to college to become a registered nurse. She worked in medical/surgical nursing and as a private duty nurse for several years. She then cared for her husband at home until his death 1989.
She remained in Arizona until 2000, when she moved to Northfield, Minnesota to be near her children. She lived in a town home and then Park View West of the Northfield Retirement Community, before moving to Three Links this fall.
Maryellen was an avid sewer all her life, sewing for her family as well as quilting knitting, and needlework. She loved music, having a good singing voice as a young woman. In her later years, she developed her gift for art and became an accomplished painter. Maryellen loved to read and was a life-long learner.
Maryellen is survived by her four children: Patricia (Scott) Richardson of Northfield, MN; Donna (James) Cook of Chicago, IL; Howard (Ruby) Bowe Jr. of Dayton, OH; and Gail (Cliff) Moll of Northfield, MN; six grandchildren: Sam (Heidi) Richardson, Laura (Brian) Turek, Paul (Christina) Richardson, Matthew (Amy) Cook, Howard Bowe III, and Gabriel Moll; 13 great grandchildren; her sisters, Laura Flaisig and Pauline (Joseph) Provateare, Sun City, Arizona and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her grandson, Benjamin James Cook, and her brothers, Anthony (in infancy), Dominic and William, her brother-in-law, Thomas Flaisig, and her sister-in-law, Marian Campana.
A memorial service will be held in late May 20, 2022.
In gratitude, the family requests memorials be directed to the Northfield Retirement Community, Reflections on the Three Links campus, the Northfield Arts Guild or St. Dominic's Catholic Church.