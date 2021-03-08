ARDMORE, OK — Melvin Dean Leese was born May 18, 1937 in Benson, MN. He passed away peacefully at the Ardmore Veterans Home on March 5, 2021.
Melvin was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Rose Sorrels; mother Viola Leese Stoneberg; Pa and Ma (Jake and Emma) Leese; and his brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his son Roger Leese of Lone Grove, OK; daughters Susan Larson and her husband Vince of Minnesota and Terry Church of Lone Grove, OK; 8 grandkids; 10 great-grandkids; 2 brothers; 1 sister; and many friends and family in Minnesota, Oklahoma, Florida, and Kansas.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the Ardmore Oklahoma Veterans Center Activities Department at PO Box 489, Ardmore, OK 73402.
Visitation is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at Craddock Funeral Home. The family requests that all who attend the visitation to please wear masks. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
