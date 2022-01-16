NORTHFIELD — Rolynn Ensrud, 90, passed away Wednesday evening, January 12, 2022, at Northfield Hospital.
Rolynn Laurence Ensrud was born on March 31, 1931, in Money Creek, Minnesota to Stanley Linden Ensrud and Eileen Jessamine Forsyth, the third of seven children. His early years were spent growing up in Money Creek, Houston and Winona, Minnesota. He spent 6 years of his childhood living with his maternal grandmother in Houston and graduated from Winona High School in 1950.
Rolynn was drafted into the Marine Corps in 1952, during the Korean Conflict. Rolynn spent three months of his service stationed in Japan. Upon his discharge he attended Winona State University, graduating with a BS degree in education in 1957. Rolynn taught social studies in Rapid City and in Alma, WI before the fall of 1960 when Rolynn moved to Northfield and started teaching social studies at Northfield High School. He earned a master's degree from Winona State University in July 1969. Rolynn coached baseball and basketball while teaching and retired in 1993.
In the fall of 1960, Rolynn met Nancy Johnson, also newly hired by the Northfield School District, as an elementary teacher. They were married on February 9, 1962, at Lake Nokomis Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They continued their teaching careers in Northfield where they raised their three children, Debra, Scott, and Bryan. Rolynn and Nancy were long-time members of Bethel Lutheran Church. They were ushers and served on various committees.
Always a strong and proud Norwegian, Rolynn loved to start his day with a hot cup of coffee and his daily newspaper. His interests included Boy Scouts, fishing on the Mississippi River, trout fishing at Whitewater State Park, sports of all kinds, biking, traveling, and a good serving of lutefisk. Special family vacations included camping trips to state parks, national parks, and the Black Hills. Special memories were made in Door County, WI with his two granddaughters. Other favorite destinations of Rolynn and Nancy included Hawaii, Anna Maria Island, Florida, and Mexico. A highlight was flying to Mexico where they were houseguests at their son's host family while he was a Rotary student.
Rolynn is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Debra (Bob) Anderson of Rochester, Scott of Mount Pleasant, TX, and Bryan (Tom Schierholz) of Minneapolis; and granddaughters, Rachel and Kara Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, J. Alan; sisters, Ruth and Joan Smith; and beloved nephews.
Memorials are preferred to the Parkinson's Foundation. www.parkinson.org
A celebration of Rolynn's life will be held at 2 PM, Monday, March 14, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Church, Northfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Money Creek Cemetery, Houston, MN, at a later date.