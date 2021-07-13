Anton Bob Rasmussen

NORTHFIELD — Bob Rasmussen, age 89, passed away surrounded by his family, on Monday evening, July 12, 2021, at his home.
Anton Robert Rasmussen was born July 8, 1932 on the family farm in Hazelwood to Anton "Tony" and Lillian (Braker) Rasmussen. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church at Hazelwood and attended District 76 country school. As a youngster, Bob enjoyed working for many local farmers. In 1948, at the age of 16, he moved to Northfield and began working at St. Olaf College, residing in the old Ytterboe Hall. He was a member of the Grounds crew and served as foreman of the Grounds crew for over 30 years, retiring in 1995 after 46 years of service. On February 24, 1950, Bob married Janet Cleland at the Lutheran parsonage in Faribault. After marriage they made their home in Northfield. Janet passed away on January 19, 2017.
Bob was a longtime member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and the Northfield Eagles Club. He enjoyed doing yardwork and detailing his vehicles. Together with Janet, they enjoyed going to garage sales, flea markets, auctions and collecting antiques. Bob was kind, generous, quiet and a gentle soul. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his children, Gary (Darleen), Dennis, Dianne (Roger) Sjulstad, Thomas, Donald, and Steven; numerous loving grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Richard of Northfield; his sisters-in-law, Beverly & Emelda; as well as many nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, his daughter-in-law Karen, his sisters Janette Lewandowski (Al), Doris Barsness (Luther), his brothers Gerald, Roger and Gordon (Betty), his sister-in-law Betty, and his parents.
Funeral services will be 10:30AM, Thursday, July 15, 2021, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Northfield. Visitation will be 4-7PM Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at the church on Thursday one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Hazelwood Lutheran Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren Janna, Craig, Nicole, Lauren, Kyler and Cindy.