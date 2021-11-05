WEBSTER — Delia Leahy, age 84, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday evening, November 4, 2021, at The Villages of Lonsdale.
Delia Marie Schoenbauer Leahy was born August 5, 1937, at home on the family farm in Helena Township, Scott County, Minnesota. Her mother died shortly after her birth and she spent her first years with her grandparents (Schoenbauer). As a young girl she returned to the farm and grew up with her siblings. She attended country school, St. Wenceslaus School and graduated from New Prague High School in 1956. On October 4, 1958, Delia married James Cletus Leahy at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in New Prague. After marriage they made their home on the farm in Webster. In 1980, Delia began working at Ryt-Way in Northfield, retiring in 2000.
Delia was an active member of Annunciation Catholic Church where she served as Auction Committee Co-Chair, Altar & Rosary Society and quilting committee. She was a longtime member of the Webster Mother's Club. She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking and was a master Kolacky maker! Delia and Jim built a cabin on Lake Minnewawa near McGregor and have many wonderful memories of their time there. Delia was kind, generous, thoughtful, nurturing, loving and dearly loved. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her children, Sue of Prior Lake, Luann (Jim) Zimmer of Prior Lake, Mike (Michelle) of Jordan, Colleen (Gary) Albers of Zumbrota; 9 grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Jimmy and Rachel Zimmer, Kayla, Richard, Mitch and Lauryn Leahy, Brianna and Jason Albers; her sister, Ann (Lawrence) Koenig of Belle Plaine; 5 sisters-in-law, Lorraine Schoenbauer of New Prague, Doreen Schoenbauer of Jordan, Inez Malecha of Northfield, Eleanore (Leonard) Shambour of New Prague, Molly (Don) Smisek of Lonsdale; 2 brothers-in-law, Joe (Julie) Leahy of Webster, Orin Retka of Montgomery; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim (2018), her son Jerry (1981), her sisters Mary Krenik and Jan Retka; her brothers Alfred, Edmund, Ray, Eugene and Frank Schoenbauer, and her parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Monday, November 8, 2021, at the Church of the Annunciation in Hazelwood. Interment will be in Annunciation Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren. Visitation will be 1 - 4 PM Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Benson & Langehough Funeral Home in Northfield. Visitation will continue at the church on Monday one hour prior the funeral.