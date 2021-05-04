NORTHFIELD — Charlotte Herzog, age 77, passed away Monday morning, May 3, 2021, at District One Hospital in Faribault.
Charlotte Ida Case Herzog was born March 8, 1944, in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, to Harley and Alice (Luhde) Case. She was raised in Forest Lake and graduated from Forest Lake High School in 1962 and received her bachelors degree in Education in 1966 from North Park College in Chicago.
On July 2, 1966, Charlotte was united in marriage to Fredrick O. Herzog at First Covenant Church in Minneapolis. It was a double wedding ceremony with her twin sister Shay and soon to be husband Scott McDonnall. After marriage they made their home in Chicago where Charlotte taught kindergarten and Fred worked as a youth pastor. In 1968, they moved to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, returning to Chicago from 1982 - 1996. During those years Charlotte was active with Fred in ministry and also worked in audiology. In 1996, they moved to Northfield. For the last 40 years Charlotte has been deeply involved in Prayer Ministry - with Lydia, Ask and Capital Prayer Network. She was a world traveler and visited many countries in the world including Senegal, Thailand, Turkey, Costa Rica, Iceland and Europe.
Charlotte loved her flower garden. Seeing the beauty of every day, she lived life fully and richly. Charlotte loved garage sales, and no one could top her in the treasures she would find! She was the most amazing wife, mother and Nana. As Nana, she created fun for her grandkids with Cousins' Camp, sleepovers, and playing games. She cherished them dearly, and they adored her. There are endless stories of people she welcomed in her home for a cup of coffee, meal or a place to stay. We will never know the impact that she had on others by just being Charlotte.
Her memory will be cherished by her husband of 54 years, Fred; 3 children, Kristine (Gary) Kemp of Southlake, Texas; Sara (Steve) Currey of Kandern, Germany; Brett (Becky) of Fountain Inn, South Carolina; 8 grandchildren, Mollie, Kate and Laine Kemp; Annie and Julia Currey; Summer, Cole and Zane Herzog; 3 sisters, Glenna Shold of Eden Prairie, Sharon "Shay" McDonnall of Starkville, MS, Mary "Cashie" Green of Center City, WI; one brother Gene (Linda) Case of Coon Rapids, Minnesota; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be held at Life 21 Church in Northfield on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11:00am. Visitation will be 3-7 pm on Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at church on Saturday one hour prior to the funeral. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be in Valley Grove Cemetery, Nerstrand. Memorials are preferred to be sent to the family at 1009 Union Street, Northfield, 55057.