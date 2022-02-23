Surrounded by love; our mom, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Bettye Ruth Ronning passed away peacefully in her home in Northfield, MN. Dad, Ronald Henry Ronning had passed away 2 months and 1 day earlier, Dec. 9,2021.
Mom's great joys were first and foremost her family and friends. She loved to set a fine table to gather around and fill the house with music and laughter. Maintaining a welcoming space for us all to come to when life proved too daunting, or we just wanted her to greet us with her love and smile.
She was a gardener, not only creating beautiful spaces outside for her and dad to gaze over and smile, but also to fill the great need to grow, amend, and create within herself.
To dad, she was his best friend for life. "She made me kinder", he would say. Never one to pass up a good tease, Bettye kept Ron on his toes, and a smile on his face.
To her grandchildren she was,Great grandma, Gran, and Oma. Her biggest delight was hugging and holding those little ones, celebrating in their life victories they shared with her as they grew.
To us, her children, she is Ma, and Mom, steadfast, loyal,funny and lovely. So, as her Granddaughter said, "If I could, I would adorn her in flowers and set her afloat on the pond as in a Viking Queen funeral."
We adorned her body in flowers after death and stood as she passed. Each reaching out with a gentle touch to send her safely on her journey. We will forever miss our Viking Queen.
Private internment in the Spring.
Memorials: URL:http://www.northfieldpubliclibraryfriends.org/ (Bettye Ruth in memo) By mail: FFNPL Northfield Public Library 210 Washington Street Northfield, MN 55057. Checks can be made out to FFNPL with Bettye Ruth memorial in memo. Moneys donated will go toward a multicultural early childhood literacy and play space for Northfield residents who do not have access to downtown library.
