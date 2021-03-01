NORTHFIELD — Barbara Sue Henwood, age 68, of Northfield, Minnesota passed away at her home from natural causes on Saturday, February 20, 2021.
Barbara was born on August 2, 1952, to Bernard and Lorene Mauser in Winton (near Ely), Minnesota. After graduating from Ely High School in 1970, Barbara attended Vermillion Community College in Ely and then St. Cloud State University, where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education and Speech Therapy. After graduation she accepted a position in Hettinger, North Dakota as a speech therapist in the local school system. She returned to Minnesota and taught in the Akeley school systems. She made a career change and began working for Minntac in Mt Iron. When mining slowed down in the early '80s, she moved to the Twin Cities, initially working at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport before taking a position with the MN Housing Finance Agency in St. Paul, where she was employed for 26 years.
Barbara was united in marriage to Thomas Henwood March 27, 1987, in Faribault. The couple made their home in Northfield and had two sons. While in Northfield, Barbara worked for Bethel Lutheran Church and FiftyNorth (Northfield Senior Center).
Barbara enjoyed sewing, knitting, and quilting. She had a strong faith, enjoyed her bible study and was highly active in her church.
She is survived by her husband Tom of Northfield; two sons David (Kedrike) of Cottage Grove, Daniel (fiancé Callie) of Cottage Grove; a granddaughter Maisie Henwood; a stepson Tadd of Northfield; three brothers Jack (Margo) Mauser of Cleveland, Marty (Nancy Sorjanen) Mauser of Minneapolis, Paul (Lori) Mauser of Apple Valley; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
No services are currently planned at this time. biermanfuneralhome.com.