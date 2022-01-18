NORTHFIELD — Donald Johnson, 85, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes Saturday morning, January 15, 2022, at his home.
Donald Stanley Johnson was born on July 3, 1936, in River Falls, WI, to Clarence and Frances (Kukuska) Johnson. He grew up as a young boy in Wisconsin and eventually moved to Stanton, MN where he spent his teenage years working on a local farm. Don met his wife of 66 years, Marion Hausen at the roller skating rink in Faribault and they were married in October of 1955. Don and Marion eventually moved to Northfield in 1964. Don was a hard-working man. Beginning as a farmhand, then a gas station attendant, he ultimately found his calling in heavy construction. Don was a superintendent for Johnson Brothers Corporation for over 40 years overseeing the building of major roads, bridges, and pipelines all across the United States. He was a master in his trade and highly respected; all of his crews enjoyed working for him. Don had a way of making the most challenging project lighthearted and productive at the same time. When he wasn't on the road working, you could find Donnie hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, or tinkering with his classic cars. Donnie's cars were always spotless; he cleaned them more than he drove them. After retirement, Donnie spent his time with his family, enjoying his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren or watching westerns with his dogs on his lap. He loved a good family cookout or a birthday celebration. Everyone who knew Donnie, loved him. Friends and family always knew Don would never say no or let them down. He was a humble man of few words with a big heart.
Don is survived by his wife, Marion; children, Allen (Sharon) of Eden Prairie, DeeDee (Thomas) Nelson of Northfield, and Jodi (Jeffrey) Greene of Annapolis, MD; grandchildren, Jayson (Nikki) Nelson, Kent Nelson, Nicole (Jeff) Sunberg, and Carly (Jason) Olsen; great-grandchildren, Sabrina Nelson, Jerrin Nelson, Ivy Sunberg, Sienna Sunberg, Liv Olsen, and Juliette Olsen; siblings, Dick of Northfield, Gene of Rosemount, Karen Gudim of Rosemount, Kathy Spartz of Northfield, and Larry (Kay) of Durand, WI. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jill; parents; and siblings, Gary, Jim, Pauline Truax, Ray, and Clarence Jr.
A visitation for Don will be held from 9:30-11:00 AM, Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Bierman Funeral Home, Northfield. Don's family kindly asks that anyone attending wear a face mask. A family service will be held at the funeral home following the visitation. Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Northfield in the Spring.