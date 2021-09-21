Yolanda E. Loken

NORTHFIELD — Yolanda Eulita Loken, age 68, of Northfield, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, with her family by her side at Northfield Hospital.
Yolanda was born the daughter of Salustiano and Ignacia (Oros) Carvjal on August 17, 1953, in Cabatuan, Northern Samar. There she was raised and attended school. In 1973, at the age of twenty, she moved to California. She met Craig while he was stationed in Oceanside while serving in the Marine Corps. The couple later married in Vista, California. They continued making their home in California for another 12 years where Yolanda worked for the early childhood program at Headstart. The couple returned to Northfield where Yolanda would go on to work 21 years as an educational assistant at Longfellow Elementary. She retired in 2019.
Yolanda loved her family above all. When she wasn't spending time with her husband traveling or with her grandchildren swimming, baking, and watching movies, she could be found playing bingo at the VFW or Eagles. She was known for her positivity, love of life and those around her. She truly loved working at Longfellow, where she got the honor of doing what she loved, working with children. She had a strong faith in her religion, God, the Gospel and how it affected her life and those around her. She has touched many lives and has left everyone the better.
She is survived by her husband Craig of Northfield; children Rochelle (Dan) McCabe of Northfield, CJ (Jenni) Loken of Dundas; eight grandchildren Cullen, Elizabeth, Daniel, Braeden, Noah, Josiah McCabe and Raeya and Lenora "Lenni" Loken. She is also survived by her siblings Erlinda, Teresita, Fernando, Rosario, and Sonya. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Vicente, Mary, and Rogelio.
Mass of the Resurrection will be at Church of the Annunciation on Monday, September 27, 2021, beginning at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be at Bierman Funeral Home on Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and one hour prior to the service in the church. Burial will be at Church of the Annunciation Cemetery. biermanfuneralhome.com.