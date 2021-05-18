NORTHFIELD, MN — Spencer R Fredrickson age 23 died by suicide on May 12, 2021.
Spencer was born the son of Michelle (Mathews) Fredrickson and Mark Fredrickson on November 28, 1997. Spencer attended Bridgewater Elementary, Sibley Elementary, Northfield Middle School, Northfield High School and Arcadia. He graduated in 2016 from Arcadia and started at St. Olaf College, but left shortly after. Spencer worked for several years at Makeshift on Division Street in Northfield. He was an artist, musician, dishwasher and farm worker.
Spencer is survived by his mother, Michelle, sister, Annika Fredrickson, brother-in-law Wes Braker, grandparents; Robert Mathews and Elaine Karel, aunts; Anne, Jane, Cootsie, Cathy, Carol, Amy, Jennifer, Ellen, Kat, and Kathy, uncles; John, Joe, Dan, Chris, Tim, Michael, and Brian, cousins; Damon, Cody, Adam, Rachel, Becca, Reed, Ryan, Taylor, Elizabeth, Emily, Carter, Grace, Grant, Greta, and Sonja, and the next generation! He is preceded in death by his father, Mark and his grandparents, Roland and Joan (Brown) Fredrickson, and uncle, Rollie Fredrickson.
Spencer loved downtown Northfield. As a child, age 6-16, he was known for his Mohawk hairdo and his gecko which was often greeting people while sitting on his shoulder. Spencer played and composed guitar music. He was the president of The Key, Northfield Union of Youth in 2012-13. He also worked with Cecilia Cornejo and other students on a documentary called, "Making Noise-The story of a skatepark", for 4 years, where he filmed and edited hours of City Council and Parks & Rec. meetings.
Spencer faced many challenges with everyday life with his mental health, trauma, and some substance abuse, but it was not his whole story. Spencer touched many people just by being himself. He was inclusive to the point of caring deeply for strangers (who were not strangers for long). Spencer engaged with anyone open to conversation, not limited by gender identity, race, age, status, disability, or any other restricting label given to define people. He saw people in their entirety, not a label or a part. He truly wanted to save the world. He wrote recently in a notebook, "Give up all prior obligations except saving humanity. Convince others to help".
We encourage anyone contemplating suicide to Reach Out. If you notice someone in need, Reach Out. Someone loves you dearly, even when you feel alone or misunderstood, Reach Out.
In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up with Northfield Shares for The Key and an Arcadia scholarship. Please put in honor of Spencer Fredrickson so they know where it should be directed. Thank you. https://donate.onecause.com/northfieldsharesdonation/donate
We will have an open house on Saturday, May 22 from 4-8:00pm at 6620 170th St. E, Faribault where we will gather, share, eat, sing and just be together. All are welcome.