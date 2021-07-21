Douglas James Strachan

RIO VERDE, ARIZONA — Douglas Strachan, 75, of Rio Verde, AZ passed away peacefully on July 15, 2021 with family at his side.
Doug was born on Nov. 24, 1945, to Alvin (Pinky) and Joyce Strachan. He grew up on the family farm in Castle Rock Minnesota. He graduating from Northfield High School in 1963. He played football, basketball and baseball and summer baseball in the D.R.S. league. He attended Mankato State College for one year. Doug married Phyllis Fredrickson in 1964 and they had two sons, Steve (Sue) and Jim (Maren). Doug and Phyllis were married for 18 years. In 1984 Doug married Pat Rice. He started his career at General Mills, who sent him to Control Data Institute. That led to a successful career in information technology that spanned four decades. He worked with several companies including, EMR Computing, Cytrol Inc., Shearson Lehman Hutton, US Bank and Dain Rauscher/RBC before retiring in 2002. In 2004 he and Pat started spending their winters in Rio Verde AZ, and eventually relocated there.
Besides enjoying golf and fishing Doug spent time volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, helping to build 10 Habitat homes in the Phoenix Valley. Doug is survived by his wife Pat, sons Steve of Bremerton, WA and Jim of Brisbane, Australia, Sisters Judy Strachan of Surprise AZ and Val Strachan of Minneapolis, MN, his grandchildren Axel and Tilly, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Bob. He was loved and will be missed by his family and many friends. The cause of death was pneumonia. The Service will be private. Donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity, Phoenix AZ.