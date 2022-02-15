NORTHFIELD — Christopher Fink, age 50, passed away tragically in a snowmobile accident on Sunday evening, February 13, 2022, near Cable, Wisconsin.
Christopher George Fink was born November 16, 1971, in Northfield, Minnesota, to George J. and Beverly M. (Barta) Fink. He was raised on the family farm in Greenvale Township, attended St. Dominic School and graduated from Northfield High School in 1990. He then went to play football at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, where he receive his Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology and Chemistry in 1994.
Chris met the love of his life, Angela Rebling, in 1990 at Gustavus and on December 21, 1996, they married at the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield. After marriage they made their home in Northfield and Chris owned and operated a construction company. They had three beautiful children and Chris enjoyed watching them grow and coaching them in youth hockey. William, Nathan and Grace love their dad and always knew he had their back.
Chris enjoyed everything outdoors, fishing, snowmobiling, golfing, and hunting. He always enjoyed being with his friends and playing pool, bowling and just hanging out. Chris and Angela were fortunate to travel and enjoy time together relaxing on a beach, finding great food, listening to great music, and spending time together.
Survivors include his best friend of over 31 years and wife of 25 years, Angela, his children, William, Nathan and Grace; his parents, George and Beverly Fink of Northfield; his sisters, Lisa Mahle of Coon Rapids, Rachel (Jake) Whitney of Blaine, Jackie (Tanner) Winter of Pine Island; his in-laws, Roger and Myrna Rebling of Rosemount; his sisters-in-law, Jayleen (Corey) Carlson of Savage, Traci (Mark) Gauer of Plymouth; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Gary Mahle.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30AM, Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield. Honorary pallbearers are Ben Chell, Eric Frank, Jay Hasse, Jeff Hasse, David Pavek and Christopher Sawyer. Visitation will be at the Church of St. Dominic from 3:00PM-7:00PM, Friday, February 18, 2022, and will continue for one hour Saturday beginning at 9:30AM.
Memorials are preferred to the Christopher G. Fink Memorial Fund, in which the family will provide a scholarship for trade school students.