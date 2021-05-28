Alice McClune

LONSDALE — Alice L. McClune, 88, formerly of Northfield, passed away Friday, May 28, 2921 at Three Links Care Center.
Alice Louise O'Neil was born on December 13, 1932 in Faribault to George and Elenor (Knowlton) O'Neil. She grew up in Faribault and graduated from Faribault High School. Alice married Donald McClune on March 16, 1957 in Faribault. She worked at the Piggly Wiggly in Faribault, Head Start in Northfield, The Ole Store, Ben Franklin, and at Hardee's. Her cat, Calli, was a special part of her life. She collected pennies among other things in her free time. Alice's family was incredibly important to her. She loved all of them and they will miss her dearly.
Alice is survived by her children Richard (Chris) of Faribault, Dale (Beth) of Northfield, and Carol (Arnie) Vosejpka of Lonsdale; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, David O'Neil of Dundas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents; and two sisters, Margie Bromley and Ruth Ann Dempsey.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Bierman Funeral Home, Northfield. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM, Friday, June 4, 2021 at Bierman Funeral Home. Interment will be in Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.