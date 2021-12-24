Roland G. Bromberg

NORTHFIELD — Roland Bromberg, age 88, of Northfield, MN, formerly of Cloquet, MN, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Benedictine Living Community in Northfield.
Roland is survived his children Patty (Mark) Shaw of Northfield, Jane Wichmann of Sioux Falls, and Mike of Richfield; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren (and one on the way); a brother Steven (Janet) of Monticello; and a sister Helen of Golden Valley. He was preceded in death by his wife Ilene (2020) and his parents.
Funeral services will be at Zion Lutheran Church in Cloquet on Thursday, January 20, 2022, beginning at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be at Nelson Funeral Care, 1004 Cloquet Ave, Cloquet, on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the service in the church. Memorials are preferred to the Cloquet Education Foundation, 302 14th Street, Cloquet, MN 55720, or to Zion Lutheran Church 1000 Washington Ave, Cloquet, MN 55720.
Arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory, Northfield, biermanfuneralhome.com and Nelson Funeral Care, Cloquet, nelsonfuneralcare.net.