FARMINGTON — Edna Beumer, age 96 of Farmington, formerly of St. Augusta and Northfield, passed away Saturday morning, October 30, 2021, at Trinity Care Center, Farmington.
Edna Elizabeth Beumer was born April 26, 1925, in St. Augusta, Minnesota, to Joseph and Bertha (Eveslage) Moeller. She was raised on the family farm, was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, and attended St. Mary's Help of Christians Catholic School. After her education, she helped on the farm.
During World War II, Edna worked at a defense plant in Minneapolis and later at JC Penney's in Minneapolis and St. Cloud. She married Leo Dick Beumer on October 5, 1946, at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta and the couple made their home in St. Augusta. They moved to Albertville in 1998 and to Northfield in 2002. Edna was a member of Christian Mothers at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church. Leo passed away in 2006, after almost 60 years of marriage.
Survivors include 10 children, Ron (Sandra) of Northfield, Wayne (Diane) of Northfield, Sandra (Ron) Donabauer of Hoyt Lakes, Dale (Janet) of Minnetrista, Lyle (Robbin Olsen) of St. Augusta, Mary Ellen (David) Mills of Polk City, FL, Steve (Carol) of Northfield, Fred (Corrine) of Cannon Falls, LeeAnn (Steve) Schneider of Farmington, and Russell (Susan) of Lakeville; son-in-law, Floyd Roden of Albertville; 28 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Alice Moeller of Rosemount; other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leo (2006), daughter Beverly, son Gary, step-father Fred Moeller, seven sisters Alma Meyer, Regina Storkamp, Francis Rosen, Hilda Beumer, Rose Moeller, Martha Nieland, and Erna Keppers, and five brothers Joseph, Norbert, Clemens, Edwin, and Roman Moeller.
Private Mass of Christian Burial, for family and extended family, due to covid concerns, will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, November 5, 2021, at the Church of St. Dominic, Northfield. Private visitation, for family and extended family, due to covid concerns, will be 6-8 PM, Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Benson & Langehough Funeral Home and one hour preceding the service at the church. A committal service will be held at 3:30 PM, at St. Mary Help of Christians Cemetery, St. Augusta. Interment will follow.
Memorials are preferred to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, https://www.jdrf.org/donate/ or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, https://www.lls.org/ in honor of Edna.