HASTINGS — Ardyth Kidd, age 89 of Hastings, passed away Sunday morning, November 28, 2021, at Augustana Transitional Care.
Ardyth Josephine Odette Kidd was born April 27, 1932, in a log cabin on the family farm in Greenvale Towhship, Dakota County, Minnesota, to Jerome and Alice (Branes) Odette. She was baptized and confirmed at Annunciation Catholic Church in Hazelwood, attended District #76 County School and graduated from Northfield High School 1950. Following her education she began working as a telephone operator with Bell Telephone.
On May 20, 1951, Ardy married Allen Raymond Kidd in St. Paul and together they had three children. Allen served in the U.S. Army and Air Force and they lived on bases in both the United States and Europe. Following his Honorable Discharge in 1959, they returned to Northfield. In 1961, they moved to their home on Lake Byllesby, divorcing shortly after. In 1974, Ardy began working at Gemini Manufacturing in Cannon Falls, retiring in 1997. In 2004, she moved to Northfield, and in 2014, to Hastings.
Ardy had been an active member of the Church of St. Dominic and was a longtime member and past president of the Northfield VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed living on the lake and spending time with family and friends. Ardy was determined, independent and loved life! She will be missed.
Survivors include her children Deborah (Buford) Faust of Northfield, Wayne (Patti) of Kent, Washington, Steve (Shelly) of Hampton; 7 grandchildren Jennifer (Scott) Paulson of Northfield, Matthew (Eve) Faust of Chanhassen, Kylie (Chris) Boettcher of Northfield, Blake (Jenna) Faust of Victoria, Brittany Kidd of Washington, Amanda (Corey) McKenzie of Lakeville, Kelly (Dan) Gallahue of Hastings; 16 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law Susan Odette of Northfield; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter Ella, her brothers Gene (Mae), Don (Virginia) and Jerry, her parents, and her former husband Allen.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30AM, Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield. Visitation will begin at 9:30AM and a reception in the parish hall will follow. Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Northfield. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren Jennifer Paulson, Matthew Faust, Kylie Boettcher, Blake Faust, Brittany Kidd, Amanda McKenzie and Kelly Gallahue. Urn bearers will be her children, Debbie, Wayne and Steve. Memorials are preferred to Macular Degeneration research or Hastings Family Service.