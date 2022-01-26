Thomas Pender

NORTHFIELD — Thomas Robert Pender, age 74, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, January 24, 2022, surrounded by family.
Tom was born and grew up in Milwaukee, WI. He earned a BA from Lawrence Univ. (1969), an MA in economics from UW-Madison (1972), and a JD from the U of MN (1984). He taught economics at Carleton College in Northfield (1974-81), was an associate at Streator, Murphy, PA in Winona, MN (1984-89), and worked as a legislative analyst at the Minnesota House of Representatives (1989-2015). His areas of expertise were insurance and banking law; Tom was one of the principal drafters of the MinnesotaCare health care reform of 1992.
In 1968 Tom met Patricia Ann Dew of Kalamazoo, MI, while both were studying abroad in Germany. The two married in 1974 in Kalamazoo and began their family in Northfield. They lived in Northfield (1974-84), Winona (1984-90), and again in Northfield (1990-present). Tom loved to research his family genealogy, follow history and politics, and bestow his wisdom on others. He never missed one of his children's school conferences, and cared deeply for the growth and wellbeing of his family. He was his wife Patsy's best friend for over 47 years. He was a kind and compassionate man.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Pender (Shawano, WI), and Hattie (Wiese) Pender (Milwaukee). He is survived by his wife, Patsy Dew (Northfield); children Paul (Erin Walsh) (Costa Mesa, CA), Frederick (Belle Plaine, MN), Michael (Northfield), Kathleen (St. Paul); granddaughter Irene Pender (Costa Mesa); sister Ellen (Rick) Smith (Port Washington, WI); brother Paul (Minneapolis); nephew Theodore Pender (Minneapolis); nieces Sarah Smith (Port Washington), and Kristin Smith (Alexandria, VA).
He will be missed as a cherished and loving husband, father, brother, and friend. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the First UCC of Northfield.