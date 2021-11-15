Shirley Bradley

NORTHFIELD — Shirley Jeannine (Hayes) Bradley, age 92, died Thursday November 4 at the Family Residence, Northfield, Minnesota.
Shirley, born to William and Mabel Hayes, grew up in California and Ohio. As an adult, she seized life with a spirit of adventure. After she met Philip in Mexico City, they returned to California to marry and start a family. Shirley found great joy and purpose in being a wife and mother. The Bradleys moved regularly, making homes in Malibu and Somes Bar, California; Portland and Eugene, Oregon; New York City, central California, and Deerfield, Illinois. Married to Philip for over 50 years, Shirley assisted him in the Episcopal ministry during his final decades. She spent her last three years in Minnesota.
Shirley loved classical music, and played the piano and pipe organ beautifully. She adored nature, especially birds, and was always surrounded by books in her later years. Shirley was a spiritual seeker, exploring many religious beliefs and practices until at last finding a spiritual home in the Episcopal church.
Shirley, whose husband Philip passed in 2002, is survived by her children Laurel Bradley (Northfield MN), David Bradley (Bronxville NY), Rachael Swift (Tahoe City, CA), Gretchen Bayer (Deerfield IL), Wendy Brockhaus (Salem OR), Roderick Doane Bradley (Fayetteville GA) and by nine grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held in Lake Forest, Illinois on Saturday December 11, 10:00 am at the Church of the Holy Spirit and burial at Lake Forest Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Bierman Funeral Home & Crematory, Northfield, www.biermanfuneralhome.com and Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home & Crematory, Woodland Hills, Illinois, www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com