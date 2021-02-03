NORTHFIELD — Audrey Fox, age 89 of Northfield, MN, formerly of Roscommon MI, passed away on Sunday evening, January 31, 2021, due to complications of COVID-19.Audrey Jean DeWitt was born September 8, 1931, in Pontiac, MI, to Charles and Mildred DeWitt. Her family moved to Roscommon, MI, when Audrey was a child. She graduated from Gerrish-Higgins High School in 1949 and went on to Business School in Bay City, MI. On September 29, 1951, she married Ted Fox at St Michael's Church in Roscommon and after marriage, made their home in the Roscommon area. Ted passed away on September 30, 1999.
Audrey worked most of her adult life as a secretary and occasionally as a salesclerk and waitress. She was fond of crocheting and other crafting and loved big band music, parades and ice-skating shows. She and Ted traveled extensively after their respective retirements and spent time with their oldest son in both Alaska and Arizona. Audrey moved to Northfield Retirement Center in Northfield MN in 2009 and lived there until her passing.
Survivors include her oldest son Tom of Tucson, AZ, her son Jerry and his husband Kevin Ely of Henderson NV, her daughter Susan of Roscommon and her son John and his significant other Jeanna Thunderhawk of Eldon, IA. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Interment will be at Gerrish Twp. Cemetery at a later date still to be determined.