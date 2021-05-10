NORTHFIELD — Joan "Jo" Karalee Hard, loving wife, mother of two, and grandmother of four, passed away due to COVID on Friday, February 19, 2021 at the age of 76 in Casa Grande, AZ.
Joan was preceded in death by her father and mother, Sid and Lu (Wright) Erickson, and in-laws Al and Margaret (Tauer) Hard. She is survived and missed terribly by husband Amos Hard of Northfield; son Trent (Sheri) Hard and their children Matthew and Sam of Warroad; daughter Cari (Paul) Bullemer and their children Oliver and Lucy of Long Lake; her sister Barbie Erickson of Fargo; and her youngest sister Jaci Erickson of Bemidji.
A celebration of life will be at Bierman Funeral Home, 1316, Division St. S, Northfield, MN on Saturday, May 22, 2021, beginning at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be held at Bierman Funeral Home on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Memorials are preferred to Sibley Elementary arts and media center, 1400 Maple St, Northfield, MN 55057. biermanfuneralhome.com.