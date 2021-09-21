ROLLINS, MONTANA — Wayne Joseph Anderson of Rollins, Montana took his last flight on July 25, 2021 at the age of 81.
Born on June 25, 1940 to Reverend Oscar and Nina Olson Anderson in Fort Dodge, Iowa, Wayne was the second oldest of four children - David Anderson (who passed in 2000), Lois and Roselyn. His mother died during childbirth and his father married Ing Nesheim when he was two years old.
True to his Viking heritage, Wayne was an avid adventurer and voyager. After graduating Janesville Senior High School in Wisconsin and enrolling at St. Olaf College in 1958, he left the institution for a year to explore and guide in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area along theMinnesota/Canadian border.Upon his return to college, Wayne enrolled in ROTC, setting his sights on becoming a pilot in the United States Air Force. He also excelled on both the college wrestling and tennis teams. Following graduation, he married Anne Esse, whom he met in college, and together had two sons, Sig and Eric. Wayne rose to become a captain in the U.S.
Air Force, achieving his childhood dream of becoming a pilot. During the Vietnam War, he flew multiple types of cargo jets, including the C-141 and was granted secret security clearance. He was incredibly proud of having served his country and was often seen wearing his Vietnam Veteran baseball cap.
After the war, Wayne worked for Northwest Airlines piloting commercial airplanes, including the 727, DC-10, 757 and 747-400. He also became an instructor and check-ride pilot, helping other pilots to hone their flying skills. He retired as a captain on the 747-400 in 2000 after 32 years of service yet continued to explore the wild blue yonder and most of the globe. Along the way he also inspired both of his sons to become pilots.
In the second half of his life, Wayne set out on his own into the mountains and lakes of the west.In 1988, he married Velora LaMunyon and became father and grandfather to her three children, Ginnette, Mike and Ann, and their families. They lived in Hawaii, Seattle, then later in Arizona and on Flathead Lake in Montana. Together, they enjoyed hiking in Glacier National Park, sailing the oceans with friends and created a video production company called WAVE Productions. In 2014, he lost Velora to cancer.
Optimistic and outgoing, Wayne possessed a true knack for meeting and connecting with people, recognizing the best in everyone. He enjoyed playing guitar around a campfire, golfing, boating, fishing, and good wine. He became an active supporter and volunteer of the Flathead Lake Biological Station.
Wayne was always quick to offer effusive compliments and made everyone feel valued. He was an accomplished pilot, a witty storyteller and a lover of the people and the land that surrounded him. He remained curious, active and handsome until the very end.
He leaves behind his sisters, Lois Anderson and Roselyn Albers who both reside in Minnesota, Roselyn's daughters Kristen Simonds (spouse Shane) and Rachel Ahrens (Josh Perez), along with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Sigurd Anderson (spouse Kelly) of San Francisco and their children Boden and Elsa; Eric Anderson (spouse Debra) of Minneapolis and their children Hayden, Lyndy and Nolan; Ginnette Kearney (spouse Wynn) of Seeley Lake, MT and their children Nichole Cummings (spouse Corey), Mellisa Boettcher, Brandon Boettcher (spouse Christy) and their daughter Harper Jean, Rochfort Kearney, Robert Kearney; Mike Sinclair (spouse Linda) of Auburn, WA and their children Colby Alred (wife Cami) and their daughter Madison, Stephanie Anderson (spouse Ryan) and their children Logan and Oakley, Christopher Sinclair, Sidney Sinclair and Ryan Sinclair; Ann Damon (spouse Clay) of Spokane, WA and their children Austin Damon (spouse Alicia), Laina Hojnacki (spouse Tyler), Maxwell Damon and Jake Damon.
At Wayne's request, friends and family will gather on the shores of Flathead Lake this fall to reflect and celebrate his life.
To honor his love of Flathead Lake and the surrounding community, the family asks that any donations be made to the Flathead Lake Bio Station (Polson, MT).