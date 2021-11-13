NORTHFIELD — Jane Koskovich, age 92, passed away Friday morning, November 12, 2021, at the Northfield Hospital.
Jane was born August 1, 1929, on the family farm in New Market Township, Scott County, Minnesota, to Axel and Clara (Miller) Fredrickson. She is the middle child, the 5th, of 9 children. She attended grade school in Elko and was confirmed at West Christiania Lutheran Church. Following 8th grade, at the age 14, she began working for Miss Laura Baker. Jane married Russell Matson in June 29, 1945, and the couple lived in Northfield. They began their family, having twin daughters (1947) and a son (1950). Russell passed away in 1964 and Jane supported her family by working at Northfield Laundry, as well as was a laundry supervisor at Odd Fellows Home. Jane met Jerome Koskovich at the VFW, and they were later married on June 10, 1967, at the First United Church of Christ in Fairmont and made their home in Northfield. At the age of 50, Jane passed her GED and returned to school, graduating from Faribault Vocational with a secretarial certification. She was employed as secretary at the old Northfield City Hospital.
Survivors include her daughter Joyce (Dale) Gilomen of Marrietta, Georgia; her son Russell (Diane) Matson of Northfield; 9 grand and 22 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter, her son-in-law Clark (JoAn) Dybdahl of Breckenridge; her brother Lester (Donna) Fredrickson of Arizona; and her sister-in-law Germaine (David) Kropp of Fairmont. She was preceded in death by her husbands Russell and Jerry, her daughter Janice Dybdahl, 3 sisters Ruby Anderson, Myrtle Thompson, Beverly Hansen, and 4 brothers Clarence, Russell, Ralph and Burton Fredrickson.
Funeral 10AM, Thursday, November 18, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Northfield. Interment will be in Northfield Cemetery. Visitation 4PM - 7PM Wednesday at the Benson Langehough Funeral Home and at church one hour prior..