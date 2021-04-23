MINOT, ND, FORMERLY NORTHFIELD — Darlene Lavonne Jerdee (Wells) age 86, went to be with her Lord on October 24, 2020.
Darlene was born on February 28, 1934 in Northfield, MN to Pearl and Muriel (Fredenburg) Wells. She graduated from Northfield High School in 1952. During her school years she enjoyed spending time with her much-loved cousin Maydell (Weed) Rose. She was a volunteer at the Northfield Hospital for a short time before she married.
Darlene married Percy Morris on April 4, 1953 in Northfield and the couple had five children. In 1957, Darlene and Percy made their way to St Louis Park and later divorced in 1972.
Darlene was remarried to Eugene Jerdee in 1980 and added four stepchildren to her family.
Upon Eugene's death in 2012, she moved to Minot, ND. Darlene spent her working years in the cities working for Honeywell, 3M and Control Data where she retired.
Darlene was proceeded in death by her parents Pearl Wells and Muriel Weed, her stepfather Charles "Bud" Weed, Percy Morris, Eugene Jerdee, Susan Jerdee, her stepdaughter, Wayne Jerdee, her stepson, brother, Maynard Wells, and nephews Doug, William and Alan Wells.
She is survived by her children: Dawn (Brent) Sherman, Jeff (RaeAnn) Morris, Bruce (Mary) Morris, Pamela Morris and Colleen "Kellie" Thorman. Also surviving is her stepsons Marvin and Harlan Jerdee, 11 grandchildren, many great grandchildren her nephew Norman Wells and her favorite cousin Maydell Rose.
Funeral Services will be held at Bierman Funeral Home in Northfield on Saturday, May 8, 2021 beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial will be at Northfield Cemetery. biermanfuneralhome.com.