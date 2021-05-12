NORTHFIELD — Sylvia Ann Haugen, age 94, of Northfield, Minnesota passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Three Links Care Center.
Sylvia was born the daughter of Sumner and Ingeborg (Hansen) Haugen on May 19, 1926, in Baldwin, Wisconsin. After graduating from Baldwin High School, Sylvia attended the University of Wisconsin at River Falls. Sylvia then moved to San Francisco where she worked for Safeway Grocery in import and export. She really didn't like the Wisconsin or Minnesota winters, so she was pretty content in California.
She loved the arts, painting, going to plays, the theatre, concerts and she also tried to learn different foreign languages. She was a spitfire of a woman who lived life to the fullest. She liked a good glass of chardonnay and enjoyed her travels to Norway, Italy, and cruises.
She is survived by her nephew Peter (Heidi) Haugen of Dundas; and four great nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Nels Haugen Sr.
At this time, no local services are planned. Burial will be held at Rush River Lutheran Cemetery in rural River Falls.