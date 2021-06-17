LONSDALE — Cathy Jo Seaton, age 47 of Lonsdale, passed away June 15, 2021. Survived by parents, Dale and Joan; brother, Jeff (Alicia) Seaton; nieces, Hannah and Lily; nephew, Gavin; aunt, Bonnie (Ted) Gunderson; uncles, Ron (Vicki) Small and Dean (Terri) Seaton, and also by her Northfield long term care family. Memorial visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021 at White Funeral Home, Lonsdale, MN (507-744-2368). Luncheon to follow at the Lonsdale American Legion.
